North Korea fires missile barrage toward the sea as tensions with South rise

SEOUL: North Korea launched a barrage of ballistic missiles toward the sea Thursday, South Korea's military said, days after the North threatened to resume front-line propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts and deploy new weapons along the rivals' tense border.

The launches also followed leader Kim Jong Un's surprise weekend visit to China, the North's main ally and economic pipeline, to push for greater cooperation.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected about 10 short-range ballistic missiles fired from the North's eastern costal town of Wonsan. It said South Korea's military bolstered its surveillance posture and was closely exchanging information about the launches with the U.S. and Japan.

Animosity between the Koreas have deepened after last month's land mine blasts that injured three South Korean soldiers. Seoul accused North Korea of planting mines south of the military demarcation line that caused the Sept. 21 blasts, but Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the explosions and warned of retaliation if provoked.

Last week, North Korea said it would restart propaganda broadcasts and deploy new weapons systems along the border in protest of what it called repeated warning shots by South Korean troops at border areas. South Korea later proposed talks on clarifying the border to prevent accidental clashes, but North Korea hasn't responded.