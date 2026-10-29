Ukraine says at least 13 killed in Russian attack on train station

KYIV: At least 13 people were killed on Thursday (October 29, 2026) when a Russian drone slammed into a crowded platform at the Dnipro railway station in central Ukraine, where trains were parked, authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the strike "horrific" and said the Russians had attacked a platform "where a regular commuter train and a regular passenger train were standing".

"Unfortunately, as of now, 13 people have been confirmed dead," he wrote on social media, posting pictures from the Ukrainian rescue services showing a large hole ripped in a platform strewn with blurred-out bodies, near a burned-out train with smashed windows.

Ukrainian national police said at least 10 people were also injured in the strike.

Ukrainian Railways said a jet-powered Russian drone had hit a platform at the Dnipro train station "where train No. 866 Dnipro-Zaporizhzhia was at the time".

An elevated threat level had been announced, according to the rail company's chief, Oleksandr Pertsovsky.