US bans imports from Chinese genomics companies over forced labour concerns

WASHINGTON: The United States banned imports from three Chinese genomics companies on Wednesday over claims they collected genetic material used to track persecuted ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said BGI Genomics, MGI Tech and Shenzhen BGI Technology, also known as BGI Group, had been added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List.

The list identifies entities working with Xinjiang's government "to recruit, transport, transfer, harbor or receive forced labor or Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, or members of other persecuted groups out of Xinjiang."

The United Nations warned in 2022 of possible crimes against humanity in the region, including the detention of more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in camps.

China has repeatedly and vehemently denied accusations of human rights abuses against the Uyghurs.

According to the US DHS, the companies "helped collect genetic material used to track persecuted ethnic minorities, including people subjected to forced labor, meaning work they could not freely refuse."

Beijing said on Thursday that it "strongly condemns" Washington's ban, which has "no factual basis".

"The US side continues to exploit the 'human rights' issue, using it as a pretext to pursue unilateral protectionism and bullying," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

China urged the United States to "immediately cease its political manipulation and smear campaigns", vowing to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the United States refused to "let companies tied to forced labor and the surveillance of persecuted minorities profit from the American market."

BGI and MGI both denied the allegations, saying they oppose all forms of forced labour.

The Trump administration proposed new rules last week to restrict investment in Chinese biotechnology companies.

Other technologies already subject to scrutiny include artificial intelligence and computer chips -- key frontiers in the ongoing economic competition between Beijing and Washington.