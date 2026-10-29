US judge rejects Trump admin interference in California midterm vote

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge on Wednesday rejected the US Department of Justice's efforts to set aside the ballots of more than 20,000 California voters it said might not be citizens, slamming the move as brazen pre-election "interference."

The case sparked an uproar ahead of the November 3 midterms, in which President Donald Trump's Republican Party is at risk of losing its control of Congress, and appears to represent another attempt to cast doubt on electoral results.

Democratic Party leaders have sued the Trump administration over the request, accusing Republicans of aiming "threats and intimidation" at state and local officials before the vote.

US District Judge David O. Carter agreed, refusing to order the seizure of the ballots and siding with the government of Democratic-led California.

"Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch," Carter wrote in his decision.

"Constitutional rights and our democracy are at stake. The public interest favors their protection," he added.