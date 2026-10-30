Blockchain intelligence firms link North Korea to $6.3B hack on Binance

U.S.-based blockchain intelligence firm TRM said a North Korea hacking unit was likely behind the theft of more than $6 billion on the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Binance said late on Thursday that approximately $6.3 billion was impacted, which its founder described as "like a hack."

The company said it worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, and roughly $3 billion was frozen.

The cryptocurrency exchange added that it had temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while security checks are completed.

TRM, in a post on its website Thursday, attributed the attack to TraderTraitor, which it described as North Korea's elite hacking unit. "We make this judgment with high confidence," the firm said.

"An attacker moved approximately USD 6.36 billion out of Binance wallets on ten blockchains, most of it in about 20 minutes," TRM said. That would make the hack the largest cryptocurrency theft on record, it said.

In February last year, another cryptocurrency exchange Bybit suffered a $1.5 billion hit when it was hacked. The FBI said North Korea and TraderTraitor were responsible for the hack.

"Several features of this attack match earlier North Korea-linked heists, including the Bybit hack," TRM said.

Blockchain analysis company Chainalysis also believed the Binance hack was "likely done by DPRK group TraderTraitor," its co-founder and CEO Jonathan Levin wrote on X. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

Asked about the potential ties to North Korea, a Binance spokesperson said only that the company is "working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of the criminals and bring them to justice."

Experts say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its troubled economy and fund its nuclear program in the wake of tough U.N. sanctions and other difficulties.