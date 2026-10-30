China denies spying on Nvidia's Jensen Huang

BEIJING: Beijing dismissed as "groundless speculation" on Friday (October 30, 2026) a report that said Jensen Huang, head of U.S. chip giant Nvidia, was the target of a Chinese spy plot.

The article by The New York Times, published on Thursday (October 29, 2026), said that U.S. intelligence officials concluded that a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data centre company had been funnelling information to Beijing.

"The report in question is based on groundless speculation and is nothing more than an attempt to smear China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular briefing.

China is in a race for tech dominance with the United States, which restricts the export to China of the most cutting-edge silicon chips, designed by industry leader Nvidia and used to train and run AI models.

The data centre company, Megaspeed, was under scrutiny for possibly steering Nvidia AI chips to China, the report said, citing unnamed sources briefed on the matter.

But the executive Alice Huang — also known as Huang Le, and no relation to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang — developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss, the New York Times said.