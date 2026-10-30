Difficult negotiations lie ahead in Israel after Netanyahu's bloc lost its parliamentary majority

The president will task someone with forming a government

Difficult decisions lie ahead. Will the main opposition parties that campaigned hard to unseat the divisive Netanyahu make the politically sensitive choice to partner with Arab-led ones? Or will they toss their vows aside to team up with Netanyahu in a potentially fractious unity government?

Friday is when much of Israel starts winding down for Shabbat, and it was not clear who might be meeting with whom. Israelis debated possible coalitions and challenges, as some expressed traditional wariness around Arab parties and others insisted it was time for Israel to take a deep breath and embrace them.

The election results still need to be certified and submitted to the president next Wednesday. Then President Isaac Herzog will task someone with forming the new government. That could be the leader of the party that received the most votes — Netanyahu — or whoever leaders of the various parties believe is best suited.

If multiple attempts to form a government fail, Israel faces a new election early next year. Herzog this week said he will do everything in his power to avoid that scenario.

Netanyahu and Likud target Arab parties without evidence

In the hours before final results were announced, Netanyahu and his Likud party amplified unsubstantiated allegations that Arab-led parties had "stolen" the election, potentially with foreign assistance.

The opposition quickly accused Netanyahu of demonizing the Arab population, which makes up 20% of the population and showed up at the polls like never before in outrage over Netanyahu's far-right allies like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. His party lost seats.

In Netanyahu's first public comment Friday, he posted on X asserting it is forbidden to form a coalition with Arab parties.

The head of Israel's election committee, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, had said "serious suspicions" of foreign interference had been brought before him. In a letter to the Shin Bet security agency, Sohlberg said he could not verify the claims but asked the agency to investigate.

Israeli media reported that members of Netanyahu's party were accusing Qatar of involvement — a country that many Israelis view as a patron of Hamas, the Gaza-based militant group. Qatar issued a denial, calling the allegations "ridiculous and dangerous."