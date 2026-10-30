Drone strikes kill 25, including children, in Ethiopia's Amhara: witnesses

ADDIS ABABA: Multiple drone strikes have hit northern regions of Ethiopia since Thursday, killing at least 25 civilians, including children, witnesses and a medical source told AFP on Friday.

The Ethiopian government has been fighting rebels in the states of Amhara and Tigray over the past month, and has used its large supply of drones to win a decisive advantage.

But it has been accused of indiscriminate attacks that have killed civilians.

In Amhara, a witness said four drone strikes "were carried out one after another" on Thursday on a camp for displaced people.

"We have buried 14 people at the IDP centre. Two more died while receiving medical treatment," said Yasin, who requested anonymity, adding that children and pregnant women were among the victims.

Two other residents of the camp, one of whom said he had buried bodies, reported 14 and 15 deaths respectively, including several children.

The strikes at the camp, 400 kilometres (250 miles) northeast of the capital Addis Ababa, occurred "just as the students were coming home from school", recounted Ahmed, one of the two other witnesses.

"My sister-in-law was killed, and we couldn't even find her body because it was dismembered," he said.