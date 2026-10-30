Tanker carrying 27 Indians hit by limpet mines in Strait of Hormuz

A Panama-flagged oil tanker carrying 27 Indian seafarers was struck by limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, triggering a fire in its engine room and temporarily disabling the vessel. All crew members were safe and no injuries were reported, the government said.

The attack on MT LOUISE 1 marks the first reported successful use of limpet mines against a vessel in the strategic waterway since the US-Iran conflict began in February.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all 27 Indian seafarers aboard the tanker were safe. He said the government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the ship management company to ensure their safety and well-being.

According to maritime security sources cited by Reuters, a small boat approached the tanker and attached two limpet mines to its hull before leaving the area. The subsequent explosions triggered a fire in the engine room, temporarily disabling the vessel.

The crew managed to bring the fire under control. No environmental damage was reported, and the tanker later resumed its voyage towards its next port of call.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident occurred about 25 nautical miles (46 km) north-east of Khasab in Oman. It confirmed that the crew was safe, the fire had been extinguished and the vessel was continuing its journey.

Although UKMTO did not identify the vessel, three maritime security sources identified it as MT LOUISE 1.

The incident came a day after another vessel, the Liberia-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) MT ARZANAH, carrying two Indian nationals, was targeted in a projectile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on October 29.

Sonowal said all 29 Indian seafarers aboard the two vessels were safe, with no injuries reported.