Vote Republican, or else: How Trump is dangling government help on the campaign trail

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says Georgia GOP Senate candidate Mike Collins can call him whenever he wants to ask for help for his state. But if Georgia reelects Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, Trump says it could be another story.

"There's a big difference between that and Pee-wee Herman calling," Trump said last week in Perry, Georgia, using his derisive nickname for Ossoff. The president acted out a hypothetical scenario at his rally where Ossoff called to ask for money for his state, with Trump responding, "I don't give a damn what he wants."

It's been a recurring theme at Trump's rallies this month: From North Carolina to Ohio to Kansas, the president has dangled the idea that his administration would be far less likely to help states where Democrats win in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump has sandwiched the threats into rallies where he has announced goodies like new semiconductor investments, a submarine repair center and fewer limits on a certain type of diesel, underscoring to the audience the types of tangibles an all-Republican Washington could continue to deliver for voters should his party remain in power after November.

But the president's utterances, part of a larger political strategy that's anchored on making the midterms about himself and activating conservative voters — have also injected politics into processes that have traditionally remained apolitical, such as doling out disaster aid and providing benefits for veterans.

"It's a losing strategy for the failed president to insult and threaten voters while he's in town reminding them he made everything more expensive," Ossoff told The Associated Press in response to Trump's rally comments in Perry.

Asked for further elaboration on the pattern of remarks, the White House said Trump is committed to keeping a Republican majority in Congress so "he can continue to deliver on his winning, commonsense agenda."

White House spokesman Davis Ingle cited Trump's policies on taxes, prescription drugs, immigration and other policies and added, "Democrats have made it clear that they have no agenda to improve the lives of the American people."