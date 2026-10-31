'Delivering results for people in Indo-Pacific': Rubio hosts Quad foreign ministers

Foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the US met in Atlanta on Saturday and reviewed progress in turning shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific region amid plans to host a Quad leaders' summit in the Philippines next month.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

“I was pleased to meet with my Quad counterparts in Atlanta and discuss the real progress we have made in turning our shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific,” Rubio said in a post on X.