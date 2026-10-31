France heads into third weekend of protests as youth-led rallies sweep Europe

PARIS: France prepared Saturday for a third consecutive weekend of protests over living costs and education, deploying 70,000 police and gendarmes and pushing the Paris march to the capital’s edge as youth-led demonstrations spread across Europe.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned of a “very high risk” of disorder, especially after dark on Halloween.

Paris police banned union and yellow vest marches through the city center Friday, ordering demonstrations to follow a single route along the capital’s outer boulevards, from Porte de Bagnolet to Porte de Charenton. Unions and student groups challenged the restrictions in court.

President Emmanuel Macron said Monday marches would stay out of city centers to protect shops.

Police also barred entry to the Place de la Republique and Les Halles, both hit by rioting and looting on Oct. 17, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday nights.

Unaccompanied minors face a separate 9 p.m. curfew around the Champs-Elysees. A Paris court on Wednesday suspended an earlier curfew on minors as a serious and illegal infringement of freedom of movement.