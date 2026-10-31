Iran-US draft proposes uranium transfer, Hormuz reopening within 7 days: Report

TEHRAN: A preliminary draft framework for US-Iran negotiations proposes transferring Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile to an agreed third country or reducing its enrichment level, while reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international maritime traffic within seven days of an initial understanding, Al Arabiya English reported.

According to Al Arabiya English, which exclusively obtained the draft's key points, China could potentially act as a guarantor for the implementation and sustainability of any agreement.

The framework also proposes holding direct US-Iran negotiations in Doha instead of Istanbul.

Under the proposed arrangement, Iran's measures on its nuclear programme and maritime security would be matched by US steps to ease sanctions, blockades and economic restrictions.

An independent verification mechanism would assess compliance before each phase of implementation, ensuring that neither side makes substantial concessions without corresponding, independently verifiable commitments.