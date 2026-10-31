Iran warns US, Israel of 'geographically unrestricted response' to any new attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against launching new attacks on the country following their threats to resume their strikes after crucial elections, as fears mount over a return to fighting.

President Donald Trump has suggested he could launch fresh military action after the United States holds midterm elections early next week, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said that "if there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it".

In Israel, which is coming off a general election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of a "historic, one-time opportunity" to topple the Iranian government.

Polls in both countries could determine the direction of the conflict, with Israel having voted on Tuesday but yet to form a new government.

"Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response," Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei told top military commanders in a meeting, according to a statement. The encounter was the first reported meeting between Khamenei and military top brass.

The supreme leader has not been seen publicly since before he took the helm in March, after the killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Khamenei also ordered commanders to update Iran's target list to include "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".

Iran has previously warned it would consider severing undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Rubio for his part warned that "we can achieve military objectives if we seek to", adding Trump "hasn't made a decision" on any fresh strikes.

Since the initial US-Israeli bombardment in February, ordinary Iranians "have been left in a state of limbo for the past year", Fariba, a Tehran housewife, told AFP.

But other residents in the Iranian capital brushed off the possible return to full-scale conflict. "We do not fear another war. We have been at war for 48 years now," said Ebrahim, a salesman in his forties.