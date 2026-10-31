Police secure Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal as protests erupt over court chief’s suspension

WARSAW: Police secured Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Friday as dozens of protesters gathered to demonstrate against what they perceive as the wrongful suspension of the top court’s president by the current pro-European government.

Police said they detained three people after some protesters breached the tribunal’s fence and others threw objects at officers.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who was flying to Senegal, said he turned his flight back because of the situation. “At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning,” he wrote on X.

Poland's top judicial bodies, including the Constitutional Tribunal, have been a major bone of contention between the current pro-European government and the main opposition party, national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS).

Critics in Poland and the European Union accuse PiS, which led the country between 2015 and 2023, of imposing political control over key judicial institutions, including the Constitutional Tribunal. The PiS reforms led the EU to impose fines on Poland.