'Trump betrayed us': Arizona's Latino voters sour on president

YUMA: Two years ago, Fernando Nunez went door-to-door in searing heat to help Donald Trump win Arizona and take back the White House.

But in next week's midterm elections, he won't be voting for candidates backed by the Republican president.

"Trump betrayed us. He did a whole 180," said the 22-year-old American, whose family has Mexican roots.

Nunez had been drawn to the Republican billionaire's promises: lowering prices, ending international wars, and releasing all of the files in the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Now he is furious about the administration's lack of transparency over Epstein -- the late convicted sex offender who was a friend of Trump -- as well as the war being waged against Iran, which has driven up gas prices and fueled broader inflation.

"Gas, insurance, food: everything went up and is more expensive than ever," complained Nunez, who works as a sales rep and says he earns $1,600 a month.

"We're not supposed to be at war with Iran. We're only in this war because of Israel."

Nunez says he will vote on November 3 for independent candidates — neither Republican nor Democratic.

Yuma County, where Nunez lives, perfectly illustrates the shift to the right within the Latino community in the United States, a trend that contributed to Trump's victory in 2024.

In this corner of the Southwest, where the border wall between the United States and Mexico dominates the horizon, the Republican won by a 20-point margin.