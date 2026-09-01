Oil giant Chevron is expected to announce it will expand operations in Venezuela, US official says

US official says private operator was vetted ahead of deal

NABEP, owned by Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt, is already the second largest operator in Venezuela. The deal with the US government would create a new company, where the Pentagon would take a 35% ownership stake, and the State Department would have the right to buy 20% of the oil produced at cost.

The US administration sought to defend its decision to partner with Betancourt, who has faced criminal investigations for alleged money laundering in Spain and Switzerland, according to multiple media reports. No formal charges were ever filed. The official said that Betancourt was vetted and the administration found that "no US laws were violated."

At the same time, the official described Betancourt as the only viable partner available for the job, saying that "you have to work with the factors that you have in place."

The US government is not investing money in the new company, the official told reporters, but its backing will help the company attract investment to ramp up production.

Analysts say that the deal seems certain to face legal challenges and potentially questions of legitimacy. The Trump administration negotiated the agreement with Rodriguez, who took power after the January military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro and spirit him to the United States to face federal narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges.

The Venezuelan Constitution states that contracts of this kind with foreign governments must also be approved by the National Assembly, which did not occur.

But the official said that agreement is a partnership with North American Blue Energy Partners, a private entity which is headquartered in Barbados and has its primary regional office and operations in Caracas, Venezuela.