SCO condemns US strikes on Iran, says attacks violate international law and UN Charter

NEW DELHI: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday condemned US military strikes on Iranian territory, warning that the attacks had caused civilian casualties and economic damage and posed “serious risks to international peace, security and stability”, as the grouping adopted the Bishkek Declaration.

The declaration expressed “deep concern” over developments in West Asia and around Iran and reaffirmed the organisation’s opposition to military action against the Islamic Republic.

“Member states express deep concern over developments in the Middle East and around Iran,” the declaration said, reiterating the SCO’s “previously stated position condemning military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

It said such actions had resulted in “numerous civilian casualties and significant damage to the country's economy” and amounted to violations of “the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter”.

The statement also expressed condolences to Iran over the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollahj Ali Khamenei and to the families of those killed in the conflict.

“Member States express their sincere condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic death of Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and to the families of the victims,” it said.