UK-based Khalistani terrorist Pamma threatens Goldy Brar over Nijjar killing

UK-based Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma, who has been associated with the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has allegedly threatened to kill Canada-based Indian gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who hails from Punjab.

Brar had claimed responsibility for the June 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan sympathiser and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Pamma warned Brar that by killing Nijjar, he had “signed” his own death warrant.

The latest leaked, purported audio conversation, in the form of a 15-minute voice message that surfaced Monday, could not be independently verified. In the recording, Pamma is heard saying, “By killing a respected person like Hardeep Singh Nijjar, you and your gang have signed your own death warrants.”

In the audio, Pamma further says, “You have crossed that line from where there is no way back. Nature’s principle is very clear: blood rises and speaks, and Nijjar’s blood will speak.”

He stressed that once the Nijjar case is over, “we will answer you.” He added, “As 40 bullets were fired to kill Nijjar, there will be 4,000 in return, and you know we are capable of it,” in an apparent threat of retaliation.

Pamma said Brar “might think the Indian government will save you once you sit in their lap,” but warned that there would be no escape from retribution.

Pamma also accused Brar of leaking their phone conversation and defaming Nijjar by alleging his involvement in drug trafficking.

The undated audio appears to follow a previous conversation between Brar and Pamma that was leaked earlier. Pamma had accused Brar of leaking their phone conversation and defaming Nijjar by alleging that he was involved in drug trafficking. In the earlier leaked audio, Brar claimed that Nijjar backed his rival, the Arsh Dalla gang, and was involved in drug trafficking involving teenagers.