Woman stabs two in New York’s Times Square; two dead, including accused

NEW YORK: A knife-wielding woman stabbed and killed a person and injured another in New York's tourist-filled Times Square on Monday, before she was shot and killed by police.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the deaths in a press conference, saying that the second victim was in stable condition in a hospital.

The attacker, identified as 49-year-old Queens resident Pamela Cisneros, who was known to have mental health issues, pulled two large knives from a bag bearing the logo of a well-known supermarket chain before threatening passersby in broad daylight, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

She then approached a 68-year-old man and stabbed him in the abdomen. Twenty seconds later, she attacked a 32-year-old woman, also stabbing her in the abdomen, wounds from which she later died.

The victims' identities are not being released pending notification of their families.

Police quickly intervened and tried to persuade Cisneros to drop her weapons.

"The officers engaged the woman in dialog for four minutes and gave her numerous commands to drop the knives, which she refused," Tisch said.

"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you,'" Tisch added.