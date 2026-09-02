Nepal flood warning came 38 minutes after glacier collapse: Report

Nepal’s deadly Bhotekoshi-Trishuli flash flood has exposed a major weakness in the country’s early-warning system: the warning reached communities after the glacier collapse had already triggered the flood.

On Aug. 26, a massive ice-and-rock collapse in the upper Himalayan region sent a sudden surge into the Bhotekoshi river system, causing widespread destruction in northern Nepal.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Nepal’s authorities sent more than 600,000 SMS alerts to people in several downstream districts. But the messages were sent at around 9:15 a.m.—about 38 minutes after the initial glacier collapse. For communities close to the flood’s path, those lost minutes were critical and left little time to escape.

The monitoring system itself was also overwhelmed. The Syabrubesi hydrological station stopped transmitting shortly after the flood began, cutting off one of the key sources of real-time information. Authorities were informed later that a major flood had entered the Bhotekoshi from the Tibetan side, according to the newspaper.

The disaster has killed at least 1,127 people, while 4,858 remain missing, Nepal Police said on Sept 2. Rescue teams are continuing searches, including at hydropower projects where workers are believed to be trapped inside flooded tunnels.

The incident has also highlighted a broader cross-border warning gap. Because the collapse occurred on the Tibetan side, Nepal did not receive an immediate automated alert from across the border. Experts say Nepal, China and India need stronger real-time systems for sharing information on sudden glacier collapses, floods and other Himalayan hazards.

The tragedy has delivered a stark message: sending an alert 38 minutes after a sudden glacier collapse is too late for communities directly downstream. Future systems must detect such events at their source and transmit warnings across borders within minutes.