New York City to ban AI in public schools through eighth grade

NEW YORK: New York City will ban the use of artificial intelligence for students in public schools through eighth grade, a source close to the matter told AFP on Wednesday, confirming US media reports.

Teachers and parents have warned against the use of AI in schools over concerns about harming children's mental health and cognitive development, as well as environmental damage.

AI use will only be allowed in high school, which begins in the ninth grade in the American school system, the source said.

Even then, it will be limited to specific uses, such as learning about the technology itself, they said.

Eighth graders in the US are typically about 13 years old.

New York City Hall and the city's education department did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

According to the New York Times, AI "companion chatbots" offering psychological support will also be banned.

The rules, however, allow teachers to use AI for tasks including preparing lessons or writing messages.

The new rules are to be announced on Wednesday, the Times reported.

The city's education department recommends limiting screen time to 45 minutes in class for middle schoolers -- sixth through eighth grade -- and 30 minutes for elementary school students.

But the question remains of how to monitor AI use, since it often takes place outside the school environment.