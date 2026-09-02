'Reprehensible act of vandalism': India condemns destruction of Hindu temple in Pakistan

India on Wednesday unequivocally condemned the reported destruction of a Hindu temple in the Narowal region of Pakistan, demanding that Islamabad promptly investigate the incident and hold those responsible fully accountable.

New Delhi also said that Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the "desecrated temple" and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage.

"We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan. We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century old minority place of worship," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming," he said.

Jaiswal said such incidents are a "stark reminder" of the continuing "vulnerability" of minority communities and the "egregious violations" of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the incident.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," he said.

"Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)