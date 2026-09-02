US defends Trump Venezuela oil deal as energy secretary lands in Caracas

CARACAS: US officials on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's oil deal with Venezuela, saying it would lower oil prices for Americans and counter Russian and Chinese influence on Washington's doorstep.

Venezuela's government-dominated National Assembly on Tuesday backed the multibillion-dollar agreement that grants the United States control of about one-fifth of Venezuelan reserves.

But there have been major questions about the deal, which comes as Washington maintains an unprecedented grip on the government in Caracas after toppling Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in January.

Late Tuesday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright arrived in Venezuela, with a signing of the agreement set for Wednesday.

Oil giant Chevron is expected to announce a major expansion in Venezuela on the same day.

Trump earlier met oil executives at the White House as he tries to tame gas prices that are spiraling because of the Iran war, with his administration hoping the Venezuela deal could help.

"We are unleashing American Energy Dominance!" Trump said on his Truth Social network after the meeting.

In a Spanish-language interview posted Tuesday to YouTube, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told US-based Venezuelan journalist Sergio Novelli that a private company is working with the United States to "normalize the Venezuelan economy."

"Essentially, this is now an agreement with the US government -- specifically involving the Defense Department, which holds a special account allowing it to take possession of a certain percentage of these assets," Rubio said.

"Now, we have a system where this company will increase production. With US support, it will be able to attract the private investment needed to develop the productive capacity of these fields," Rubio said, adding that the "vast majority" of the 17 fields were "in Chinese and Russian hands" until now.