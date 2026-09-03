Congo's Ebola outbreak shows no signs of slowing as deaths top 3,000

BUNIA, Congo: Congo’s Ebola outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people out of more than 6,100 confirmed cases, according to the latest government data from Wednesday, as the disease is spreading at an unprecedented speed, faster than efforts to track and slow it.

Data from Congo’s Ministry of Health showed the outbreak has recorded 6,186 confirmed cases, including 3,007 deaths since it was declared a global health emergency in mid-May. It remains the fastest-growing outbreak of Ebola ever.

Jean-Claude Angwanzia, a resident of Bunia, said that he left Mambassa in the epicenter of Ituri province, because he didn’t feel safe. He said that he hardly saw health workers and infected bodies were being mishandled, prompting safety concerns.

“I had to flee the area because of the danger looming over us,” he said.

The pace of the outbreak is putting a strain on people's lives.

Papy Baraka, a public transportation driver in Bunia, has had to cut down on the number of passengers he picks up in his car.

“The disease puts everyone at risk, and daily life has slowed to a crawl. We are afraid,” he said.

Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in cases, with two new health zones affected last week in North Kivu, where the fatality rate is much higher than in the rest of the affected provinces. The virus has spread to six provinces.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday in a report that the efforts to contain the virus “remained below established response targets” and the fast expansion of the disease across many health zones indicates “uncontrolled expansion of the outbreak.”

The report said that the statistics show that most of the cases are “occurring outside known transmission chains” as a result of the percentage of confirmed new cases coming from only between 15% and 20% of known contacts.

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that there are chains of transmission the health authorities are not aware of.

“Until every chain is found and broken, the epidemic will continue; And it will continue to pose a threat to DRC, its neighbors, and the region as a whole,” he said.

Health workers are struggling under difficult conditions and have gone on strike multiple times to demand their pay.