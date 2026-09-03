Proud of their oil, Venezuelans view US stake in their reserves as 'surrender'

CARACAS: Nothing has shaped what it means to be Venezuelan today more than oil.

For more than 100 years, in good times and bad, Venezuelans' identity has been built around the belief that their country's bountiful oil resources belong to the people, not a government or a company.

This belief, and a troubled nation's pride, took a bruising last week when acting President Delcy Rodríguez agreed to give the United States control of roughly one-fifth of Venezuela's oil reserves – the largest in the world.

While the deal could eventually generate billions of dollars for an oil industry and economy wrecked by years of mismanagement, many Venezuelans see it as a surrender.

Some say they are not surprised; they believe that gaining control of Venezuelan oil was the ultimate objective when US President Donald Trump ordered American forces to capture then-President Nicolás Maduro at the beginning of the year, leaving Rodríguez in charge.

"It's not just worrying, it's outrageous, because we, like a drop in the ocean, have no power to intervene," Lisandro Castro, an architect in the capital, Caracas, said referring to fellow citizens. "There is genuine collective concern in Venezuela right now about what we are witnessing."

Oil influences all aspects of life in Venezuela

The 1920s discovery of oil in northwestern Venezuela sparked a booming industry that transformed a poor, agrarian country into an urbanized regional power.

US energy company employees working in the South American nation went on to popularize baseball. The companies built ball fields in oil-producing areas, boosting the sport among working-class Venezuelans who then took it to the rest of the country.

Europeans facing post-World War II hardships headed to Venezuela looking for economic opportunities created by the oil riches. The Portuguese established bakeries that are still open. The Italians designed buildings that are still standing.

A democracy in its infancy, Venezuela got most of its revenues from oil exports rather than from taxing local citizens and businesses, and politicians tried to buy the will of citizens, said Ronal Rodríguez, a researcher at the Venezuela Observatory at Colombia's Universidad del Rosario.

The country co-founded OPEC, and by the '70s, when it boasted of the highest per-capita income in the region, the government nationalized the industry with the creation of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela S.A.

PDVSA, as it is commonly known, only allowed foreign companies to operate as minority partners in joint ventures. Its revenues subsidized cheap gas for Venezuelans, scholarships to study abroad, free surgeries and many more benefits.

"Every Venezuelan sees oil as something they have the right to claim," Rodríguez, the researcher, said.