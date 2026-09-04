Nepal Floods | Chanted Mantras: The 'extraordinary' story of 2 men who survived 9 days trapped

In Nepal, rescuers have pulled two men out of a hydropower tunnel — nine days after deadly flash floods swept through the Himalayas, destroying infrastructure and trapping hundreds of workers underground. The dramatic rescue took place at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, in one of the areas worst hit by last week’s devastating floods. The two survivors were found around 170 metres inside the tunnel. Their 'Extraordinary' story serves as a ray of hope during the Nepal floods. In this video, we explain how they survived 9 days trapped in the tunnel.

