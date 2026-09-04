New Zealand approves MDMA drug usage to treat severe post-traumatic stress disorder

WELLINGTON: Two psychiatrists in New Zealand won approval Friday to prescribe pharmaceutical-grade MDMA to sufferers of severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

The move by New Zealand's pharmaceutical regulatory body Medsafe makes the country only the second worldwide to approve the use of the party drug for use in treating PTSD, following Australia in 2023.

"PTSD ruins lives and is difficult to treat," said Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, who last year backed the approval of magic mushrooms to treat people with severe depression.

"MDMA can be very effective at treating it through psychedelic-assisted therapy."

"New Zealand is committed to opening up access to "innovative treatments", Seymour said.