Trump to host Xi for White House state dinner on Sept 24, calls Iran conflict 'small potatoes'

US President Donald Trump said Friday he will host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state dinner at the White House on Sept. 24, while describing the conflict in Iran as "small potatoes" for the United States.

"We're going to have a state dinner, and we're going to do great things with China," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said he looked forward to Xi's visit and described the Chinese leader as "a great gentleman", adding that the two countries had a good trading relationship despite being competitors.

“We look forward to it. He’s a great gentleman. We get along great,” Trump said of Xi. “We have a very good trading relationship. And, you know, they’re a competitor and all of that. But we have a very good relationship with President Xi.”

Trump also said the new White House helipad he has been building on the White House lawn would be ready in time for Xi's visit.

“We’ve done very well with China,” Trump added. “And China and I have a very good relationship.”

Trump also defended his description of the conflict in Iran as "small potatoes" for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he would not describe it as a war.

"A lot of people don't call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it's small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this," Trump told reporters when asked about Vance's comments.

Trump said he understood Vance's position and added that US strikes against Iran were now "intermittent. “I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us.”

Trump also said the new Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar would be sent for longer-than-expected upgrades in October, after a security threat in Turkey prompted him to secretly switch to another plane.

"It'll take about 60 days, and it's being sent in October to be maxed," Trump told reporters ahead of a trip to Ireland next week. Trump had previously said on July 19 that the upgrade would take about a month.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)