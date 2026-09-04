Trump's White House unveils deportation-themed video games

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday unveiled a website featuring classic arcade games -- but with a "MAGA" twist, in which players can deport migrants and build a border wall.

Rights groups swiftly criticized the release of the online games, which comes as the Trump administration steps up its mass arrest and deportation program for undocumented migrants.

One game called Rio Run -- an updated version of the game Snake -- features a digital version of US border czar Tom Homan chasing migrants with different skin colors next to the Rio Grande river on the Mexican border.

Another game based on the block-stacking game Tetris is called Build the Wall. "Protect the border from the coming horde," the instructions say.

A third involves collecting nets to put in so-called "Trump accounts" -- investment accounts containing a $1,000 deposit for children born in 2025 through 2028.