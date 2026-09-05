Chinese national rescued alive from hydropower tunnel; woman pulled from debris-buried house in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Rescue teams on Saturday pulled a Chinese national alive from a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydroelectric Project, nearly two weeks after the devastating flood that swept through Nepal’s northern districts, while rescuers separately saved a woman trapped inside a debris-buried house in Nuwakot.

The Chinese national, identified as Luhaitao, was rescued from about 225 metres inside the tunnel by a joint team involving the Nepali Army and foreign personnel. He was found alive and brought out of the tunnel, with his health being evaluated. Further search and rescue operations at the hydropower project are continuing.

The rescue comes a day after two Nepali workers, Sanjay Sah and Kabir Maharjan, were pulled alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli-3A Hydroelectric Project after being trapped for nine days. The two rescues have raised hopes that more people could still be alive inside underground structures across the flood-hit hydropower projects.

Authorities have said around 900 workers from multiple hydropower projects were unaccounted for following the August 26 disaster, with hundreds believed to have been trapped inside tunnels. Rescue teams have been working through mud, collapsed sections and debris using heavy equipment and specialised personnel. Foreign rescue and technical teams have also joined the Nepali Army in the increasingly difficult operation.

The August 26 disaster devastated settlements and infrastructure along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. A massive surge of water, ice, rock and mud swept downstream, destroying hydropower infrastructure, roads, bridges and houses. The disaster has left a huge number of people dead or missing and triggered one of Nepal’s largest ongoing search-and-rescue operations.