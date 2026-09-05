Top US military officials face lie-detectors in hunt over leaked munitions data

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has launched a lie-detector dragnet to comb through high-ranking military officials and identify who leaked information about US munitions stockpiles, according to US press reports.

In July, reports emerged that the United States was rationing munitions -- its missile interceptors, in particular -- over supply concerns after several months of fighting Iran.

Administration officials vehemently denied those reports, with US President Donald Trump saying "we have a lot of ammunition, different types," while acknowledging that "for some of the more sophisticated stuff, we'd certainly like to have more."

Late Friday, The New York Times reported that some 50 members of the military's Joint Staff -- the Pentagon's planning and advisory staff -- were being required to take polygraph tests as part of an investigation into how classified stockpile information made its way into journalists' hands.

CBS News later also reported the wide-scale use of lie detectors, while adding that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, had not been tested.

Both outlets cited unnamed officials.