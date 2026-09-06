Iran claims a strike on a US ship in the Strait of Hormuz but the US denies it

CAIRO: Iran said Sunday it struck an unmanned U.S. vessel trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that the U.S. military dismissed as a "total lie."

It was the latest salvo in a new flare-up of fighting between the two countries.

The purported attack came a day after the U.S. military said forces struck three Iranian oil tankers in response to a missile attack on Navy warships.

The war began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. But since a ceasefire agreement was announced in June, on-and-off fighting has persisted, with both sides trying to inflict military and economic pain as negotiations have collapsed.

Strikes come about a week after fighting resumed

The United States and Iran resumed attacks last week, following a month of relative calm, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian communities along it again being targeted. At least five people were killed earlier in the week during a U.S. bombardment of southern Iran.

The Trump administration appears to have adopted a dual-prong approach to the conflict, responding militarily to attacks on the strait while going after foreign financial institutions that handle Iran's money.

But Tehran's hard-line new senior leaders have signaled a willingness to dig in after weathering decades of sanctions.

Iran has found ways over the years to circumvent sanctions, and now the U.S. blockade, and get its oil to buyers to help ease growing economic pressures. That relies in part on a shadow fleet transporting its oil.