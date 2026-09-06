Zelensky warns war likely to continue into winter after US talks

KYIV: War with Russia "at the moment" looked likely to continue into winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, after holding talks with US envoys visiting Kyiv.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Zelensky both gave upbeat assessments of the talks, but neither announced any breakthroughs on ending the war with Russia.

Witkoff, who is President Donald Trump's business ally, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, travelled to Kyiv a day after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow -- the latest of several visits to the city.

Sunday's trip to Kyiv was their first visit to the Ukrainian capital, which has been hit by deadly Russian strikes for more than four years.

Zelensky said, "We very much hope that we will be able to reach agreements with our American partners, and we are counting on the support of our European partners if the war continues in winter -- and this is how it appears at the moment.

Witkoff added that both sides would need to compromise.