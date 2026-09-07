Assad-era Syrian reactor was configured for nuclear weapons, IAEA chief says

VIENNA: The Assad-era government in Syria was constructing a nuclear reactor that was configured to produce fissile material for possible use in nuclear weapons, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday.

The "configuration" and the "technical features" of the nuclear reactor under construction in Syria during the leadership of ousted former President Bashar Assad were "very efficient in the production of fissile material that could be directly used for the fabrication of nuclear weapons," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said.

"Of course, that was never declared, that was always denied, so, and again, intentions cannot be judged, but that was a very serious proliferation concern that we had, and this has been difficult work," he told reporters on the first day of a regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, in Vienna.

Syria was believed to have operated an extensive undeclared nuclear program under Assad that included a nuclear reactor built by North Korea in eastern Deir el-Zour province.

Following Assad's ouster, the new government agreed to give IAEA inspectors access to suspected former nuclear sites.

During a visit to Syria in August, IAEA inspectors confirmed that "the cooling infrastructure which has now been uncovered is consistent with that of a nuclear reactor." Grossi and a team of senior inspectors also visited a previously undeclared site in the country.