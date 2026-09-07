German chancellor faces pressure after far-right AfD party wins a landslide in a state election

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was facing pressure Monday after his party was crushed by the Alternative for Germany party in a regional election that could result in it leading the first far-right state government since the Nazi era.

The AfD, classified by Germany's domestic intelligence agency as an extremist group in some regions of the country, fell just short of a majority in Sunday's election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

While Sunday's election was only regional, it has major national implications. Merz had vowed to weaken the AfD when he came to office, and the election result shows that he has been unable to deliver on that promise.

AfD's strong victory is also a major distraction for Germany and Merz at a time when Europe faces several challenges, including Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine and a suspected sabotage campaign targeting NATO countries, and difficult dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tricky coalition talks lie ahead, and the AfD candidate for governor, Ulrich Siegmund, still aims to become the first head of government from the far-right party on the state level.

"Very clearly, we want voters finally to get after the election what they voted for," Siegmund told public broadcaster ZDF late Sunday. "Over 44% voted for political change ... and that must be implemented after the election."

The vote weakens the chancellor and he will be partly held responsible for his party's historic loss after it led the state for the past 24 years. Merz's center-right Christian Democrats party, or CDU, saw its election results cut in half, while AfD more than doubled its share of the vote. The result could also energize the AfD in other state elections later this month.

Merz is expected to comment on the election result later Monday after meetings of his party and government leaders.