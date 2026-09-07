Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of a strike on a prison in northern Yemen, killing 7, including a child

CAIRO: Houthi rebels in Yemen accused Saudi Arabia of striking a prison on Monday in the country's north, killing seven, including a child, as tensions escalate between the Iran-backed group and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces.

The strike on the Central Corrective Facility in the strategic city of Hazm in Jawf province also wounded at least seven people, including a woman, said Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry.

The prison's warden told the Houthi al-Masirah news channel 35 prisoners and a woman who was visiting her husband were trapped under the rubble.

Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014 when the Houthis descended from their northern stronghold and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee southward, then into exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the Yemen war the following year in an attempt to restore the government.

Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel aired 46 seconds of footage it says shows the aftermath of Monday's strike: a collapsed building, with structures crumbled into rubble and broken slabs scattered across the ground.

Several people, including what appeared to be rescue teams, were seen moving carefully across the debris, searching through the wreckage.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes and "committing massacres" in Jawf, as well as deploying a reconnaissance drone and supplying mercenaries with various weaponry.