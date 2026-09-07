IAEA head urges Iran to reengage as western powers seek UN referral

VIENNA: IAEA head Rafael Grossi on Monday said giving the UN nuclear agency access to key nuclear facilities in Iran would have "positive repercussions" for the Islamic republic as a draft resolution seen by AFP proposes referring Tehran to the UN Security Council.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not had access to key nuclear facilities in Iran since Israel, joined by the United States, launched a 12-day conflict in June 2025 that included strikes on nuclear sites.

Nuclear facilities have also been hit in the latest war, which erupted on February 28, and the IAEA has repeatedly urged access.

"The best, shortest way for a positive outcome is for Iran to engage with us," Grossi told a press conference after opening the quarterly meeting of the IAEA board of governors.

A resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany expected to be submitted and voted on this week seeks to refer Iran to the UN Security Council for failing to comply with its nuclear reporting obligations.

The draft, seen by AFP, asks Grossi to "submit this resolution to all members of the agency and to the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations".