Nepal observes national mourning on 13th day after deadly flash flood tragedy

Nepal on Monday observed a national day of mourning on the 13th day of the Rasuwa flash flood disaster, honouring more than 1,340 people who lost their lives in one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

Nearly 5,000 people remain missing, including 589 foreign nationals, after flash floods struck Rasuwa, bordering China, and adjoining districts on August 26 following an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas. The disaster caused widespread loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure in northern and central Nepal.

The government declared September 7 a national day of mourning to honour victims of the catastrophic floods that swept through Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other areas along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

The mourning is being observed on the 13th day after the disaster, in keeping with the traditional Hindu practice of marking the thirteenth day following a death. The day is considered significant in many Hindu communities, when rituals are performed to honour the deceased and formally conclude the mourning period.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast at government offices across the country and at Nepali diplomatic missions abroad," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The devastating floods caused massive loss of life and destroyed homes, roads, bridges, hydropower projects, government offices and other critical infrastructure.