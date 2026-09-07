Singapore investigates racist online comments targeting Indians

Singapore Police have launched an investigation into a wave of racist and xenophobic online comments targeting people of Indian origin, drawing strong condemnation from the country’s political leaders.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam described the comments as “shameful, nasty, and totally unacceptable.” He reportedly said those responsible should be identified rather than allowed to hide behind online anonymity. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also condemned the remarks, warning that racial prejudice could undermine Singapore’s social cohesion.

According to reports from The Straits Times, Channel NewsAsia (CNA), and Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the inflammatory comments emerged following two recent events: flash floods in Nepal and Tibet on August 26, which left nine Singaporeans among those missing, and financial developments involving Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Air India has sought approximately US$1.5 billion from shareholders, with SIA holding a 25.1 per cent stake in the Indian airline. Some online users used these developments to promote racist narratives about Singapore’s Indian community. The posts reportedly included offensive stereotypes involving curry, prata and black magic.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) has taken action against the content. Authorities used legal powers to direct major social-media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and X, to block access to at least 14 inflammatory posts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said its investigations found that a coordinated narrative falsely claiming that Singapore was being “overrun by Indians” appeared to originate mainly from overseas within the Chinese-language online information space. However, officials said there was no evidence of a state-backed campaign.

Singapore’s leaders have urged citizens to remain vigilant, verify the sources of divisive online content and reject attempts to inflame racial tensions. Police investigations into those responsible for the comments are continuing.