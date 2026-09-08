Eiffel Tower reopens after closure over removal of women staff during Hindu group visit; outfit apologises

The Eiffel Tower reopened on Tuesday after being shut on Monday when staff walked out over the removal of women colleagues during a visit by a Hindu religious group which later apologised.

The operating company that runs the Paris landmark, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), acknowledged that the Hindu delegation had requested the visit on Saturday be organised so as to limit "interactions with women" and said that "these conditions should not have been accepted".

The Eiffel Tower, which says it receives nearly seven million people a year, reopened on Tuesday morning, with visitors making their way through security checkpoints at the base.

The monument was closed on Monday, when SETE said it held a meeting between staff and management.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) spiritual movement apologised for "any pain or inconvenience caused" by the incident.

"To the best of our knowledge, at no point was anyone prevented access to the Eiffel Tower," the organisation wrote on X.

"Due to the size of our delegation, the visit was arranged in conjunction with the Eiffel Tower team at the start of normal operating hours to avoid disrupting or inconveniencing others."

Eiffel Tower staff condemned "professional instructions that led to female employees being sidelined, replaced and made invisible because of their sex" during the visit by the delegation.