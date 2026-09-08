Iran says 'significant progress' in talks with Oman over Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday there had been "significant progress" in talks with Oman over the administration of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to an Iranian foreign ministry statement, Araghchi "explained the latest status of Iran-Oman talks on the Strait of Hormuz, reporting significant progress" during a call with his Japanese counterpart.

Iran and Oman, both coastal states on the strait, have for weeks been discussing the future of navigation through the waterway, with Tehran saying progress had been made to agree a temporary shipping route.

Iranian forces have restricted traffic through Hormuz, a vital energy conduit, since the war with the United States broke out on February 28.

The US has imposed a counter naval blockade on Iranian ports.

President Donald Trump said in recent days that American forces have helped facilitate the passage of vessels through the strait, "averaging 30 ships a night".