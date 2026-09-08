Russia resumes strikes on Kyiv after three-day halt

KYIV: Russia resumed strikes on Kyiv after the expiration of a three-day halt in attacks for a visit to the Ukrainian capital by US envoys, Ukraine's emergency service said late Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the three-day halt in Moscow's strikes on Kyiv as US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Russian and Ukrainian capitals at the weekend.

"Russians attacked Boryspil and Fastiv districts with drones," the the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

The Kyiv city military administration said an air raid alert had been declared in the capital due to the threat of "enemy" drone attack, and urged residents to take shelter.

Russia's state news agency TASS confirmed earlier that the pause in strikes had expired.

Witkoff touted progress in the discussions with Ukraine and Russia, raising the prospect of reviving three-way peace talks to end the conflict.