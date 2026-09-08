Russian barrage and Ukrainian strike kill four people, ending pause in attacks

KYIV: Two people were killed when Russia bombarded the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight, local authorities said Tuesday, and a Russian-installed official in illegally annexed Crimea said a Ukrainian attack killed two people there.

The attacks came soon after the warring countries had paused attacks on each other's capitals over the weekend as US envoys made a renewed push to narrow the differences between Moscow and Kyiv and steer them toward a peace settlement.

With neither side able to deliver a knockout blow in the war that started after Moscow's February 2022 invasion, and with armies on the front line largely stuck, Russia and Ukraine have in recent months intensified their air war in an effort to grind each other down.

The visit to Moscow and Kyiv by Washington envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff produced no significant breakthrough that might stop the fighting.

Top Ukraine diplomat says 'horrific' attack hurts peace efforts

The main targets of Russia's overnight attack were Kyiv and the southern Odesa region. At least 16 people were wounded in Kyiv, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said. There was no immediate tally of casualties in Odesa.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv for nearly five hours, according to Vyhivskyi. More than 50 sites were damaged in Kyiv during the Russian overnight attack Tuesday, including residential buildings, dormitories, schools, shops, gas stations and a flour production plant, he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called it "a horrific attack" and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of undermining US peace efforts.

"His ballistic missiles speak louder than his words on diplomacy," Sybiha said on X, referring to Putin. "Strike after strike on residential buildings brings him no closer to winning this war — it is nothing but senseless terror."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram that the attack was complex and appeared deliberately designed to cause maximum damage, involving ballistic and cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles and Shahed drones.