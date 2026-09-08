US sinks an Ecuadorian boat in the Pacific it alleges is tied to drug trafficking

QUITO, Ecuador: The U.S. Southern Command on Monday sank another Ecuadorian vessel that the U.S. alleged was linked to the criminal group Los Choneros.

It was the latest action by the U.S. against boats and vessels in Latin America that it said were involved in drug trafficking.

The joint task force intercepted a floating refueling station that supported illicit drug trafficking operations at sea in the Eastern Pacific, the Southern Command said in a statement.

It added that the people on board the vessel were removed and will be transferred to Ecuadorian authorities.

A video accompanying the announcement showed military personnel boarding a boat, followed by a helicopter flying overhead and finally a projectile striking and sinking it.

The statement also indicated that U.S. forces continue to conduct “precise and professional operations to dismantle the logistical networks that fuel drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere.”

Ecuadorian authorities did not immediately comment.

The sunken vessel, whose name has not been released, was the fifth targeted by U.S. forces in less than two weeks.

The fishing vessel María Candelaria was struck last week in the Pacific, according to information from U.S. Southern Command, in coordination with Ecuadorian authorities.

The Ecuadorian navy located 26 crew members from that vessel, who arrived Sunday in the port city of Manta. Eight fishermen from the Conquista II were also located, while their families on the mainland demanded information about their whereabouts.