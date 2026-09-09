A look at the theft of Renoir paintings from a French museum and other high-profile heists

PARIS: Thieves hit the Renoir Museum on the French Riviera and made off with four valuable works by the French impressionist master, though they ditched two in the museum garden as they fled, the mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer said Tuesday.

The two missing paintings are “Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano” and “Young Woman at the Well.” The museum housed 12 works by Renoir in total.

As police search for the perpetrators, here’s a look at some other famous art heists:

Paintings by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse stolen from Italian museum

Thieves absconded in March with three paintings by the French masters from the Magnani Rocca Foundation, a private museum near the city of Parma in northern Italy.

The three stolen paintings — “Fish” by Auguste Renoir, “Still Life with Cherries” by Paul Cézanne, and “Odalisque on the Terrace” by Henri Matisse — were considered minor works but still estimated to be worth millions of euros.

They were recovered in August by the Italian Carabinieri’s art recovery squad. Five people believed to be part of an organized crime group were detained in connection with the theft.

Napoleonic crown jewels stolen in brazen heist at the Louvre

Nine pieces from the jewelry collection of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his family were taken from the Louvre in October during a dramatic daytime heist.

The thieves hit the famed Paris museum shortly after it opened to visitors, using a basket lift to scale the facade. Within minutes, they smashed display cases, making off with jewels worth an estimate 88 million euros ($102 million), including a sapphire diadem, a necklace and a single earring.

The four-person crew behind the heist was eventually captured, but the jewels have not been recovered, save for the diamond- and emerald-studded crown of Empress Eugénie, which was found damaged outside the museum after the thieves apparently dropped it. The theft also prompted the world's most visited museum to replace its director and step up security and surveillance.