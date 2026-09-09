Ancient Rome's biggest fresco and mosaic open to public for first time since discovery three decades ago

ROME: Authorities on Tuesday unveiled what is believed to be the largest fresco and mosaic complex of ancient Rome, a first century A.D. depiction of a maritime city in what became the largest bath complex in the world.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri presented the recently restored "Painted City" fresco and "Great Mosaic" that were discovered in an underground gallery during excavations in the 1990s of the Baths of Trajan on the Oppio hill near the Colosseum.

The works are opening to the public for the first time, initially in small groups of 15 and during a trial period of weekend access starting this month. The aim is to determine how the delicate works respond to increased humidity and climactic impacts before allowing more general access.

Gualtieri said the fresco, which features images of a walled port city from a birds-eye view perspective, was the largest wall fresco of its kind from ancient Rome and as such needs to be open to the public. After being hidden underground for centuries, its blues and terra cotta colors are still clear but faded.

"They are truly unique in the world, both from the point of view of artistic beauty and the historic and documental importance," he said at the unveiling.