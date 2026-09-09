Hawaii's western islands hit by fierce winds from Hurricane Lowell, leaving extensive damage

HONOLULU: Damaging winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Lowell pelted Hawaii's western islands Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands and ripping up stretches of beachside roads.

Along the Southern California coast, dangerous surf conditions kicked up by the remnants of Hurricane Marie were expected to stick around for several days.

In Hawaii, fierce winds downed trees and caused widespread power outages on the island of Kauai, home to 73,000 residents. The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported that nearly all of its roughly 35,000 members were without power early Tuesday.

Emergency officials asked residents to conserve water and stay off the roads as authorities assessed the damage.

Waves that crashed onto Kauai's southern coast tore apart a road along the coast and pushed piles of sand and lava rocks into a beachside park, said Rochelle Ballard, a former professional surfer who runs a surf school across from the park.

It will take weeks of cleanup, she said. Her family's surf shop and neighboring restaurant came away without damage, but she said a friend's house was destroyed.

"It's going to take awhile. I think we'll be fine," Ballard said. "We've been through this before."