Hours after a Russian attack destroys their home, a Ukrainian couple marries anyway

KYIV: On the eve of her wedding, Liudmyla Ryzhak pressed her delicately embroidered dress, laid out a full white tulle skirt and her soon-to-be husband's traditionally patterned shirt, then hung them on the bedroom door.

After repeated delays caused by the war with Russia, she was only hours away from marrying her partner, a 43-year-old Ukrainian soldier, in a ceremony in the capital.

But as the couple slept, a Russian strike hit a warehouse across the street from their building, sending a blast wave through the apartment and threatening to stop the wedding scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The pair were soon digging their wedding clothes out of the rubble. Ryzhak, 33, had to pull her skirt from beneath the debris, shaking off pieces of broken glass.

Strike followed visit by US envoys

The strike came soon after US envoys visited Ukraine on Sunday, a trip that brought a lull in Russian attacks. The assaults then resumed with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv for almost five hours overnight. Strikes continued during the day Tuesday.

Like many others in Kyiv, the couple decided the attacks would not derail their lives and forged ahead with the ceremony. It had taken a long time for her fiance, Leonid Ryzhak, to make it back from the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

"If God gave me a continuation of life, then why should I put it off?" the bride said. "For someone, it ended. And who can guarantee this won't happen again tomorrow? That tomorrow won't come for us? At least for now, I have the right to be happy. Both him and me."

Liudmyla and Leonid awoke from the blast, which blew out the apartment's windows and scattered its furniture. A burned curtain hung in shreds.

Their ears deafened by the explosion, the couple's only immediate thought was the risk of a second strike. They fled to a shelter with Liudmyla's 6-year-old daughter and two guinea pigs but without the cat, which had hidden in fright and could not be found.

They were lucky: By the time the second strike hit, they were already safe. The apartment was rendered uninhabitable until repairs are made.