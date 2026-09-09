Pakistan issues warning as Houthi attacks target Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has warned that any attack on one of the three members of the newly established Makkah Defence Alliance would be regarded as an attack on all three, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif saying the pact’s collective-defence mechanism could be activated following recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Asif made the remarks on Tuesday, hours after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched a series of missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia. The attacks targeted several cities as well as key economic and energy infrastructure, leaving at least 73 civilians injured.

The defence minister said the agreement provides for a collective response to any unprovoked aggression against a member state. He also warned that if the conflict in Yemen spills over into Saudi territory, the provisions of the pact could be invoked.

The agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in Makkah last month, commits the three countries to treating an attack against one member as an attack against all, strengthening their mutual defence arrangements.

"There should be no doubt about this. We are bound by the terms and conditions of this pact and, God willing, we will honour them in case there is a need," Asif asserted.

Asif, however, said he was not aware of any contact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia following the Houthi attacks.

He stressed that the agreement was defensive in nature and did not authorise the three countries to launch attacks against another state on their own initiative.

"This is not an aggressive agreement under which the three countries would, on their own initiative, attack another country. But if there is any aggression against one member state, all three member states will respond," the minister said.